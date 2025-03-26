Rs 400 crore fund shortage delays Tirupati smart city project works

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati Smart City projects have been delayed due to a Rs 400 crore funding shortfall, affecting key infrastructure developments, including the City Command Control Centre, multilevel parking, and a gaming zone.

The Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) is implementing the projects in collaboration with the Tirupati Municipal Corporation, State government and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with a budget of Rs 1,656 crore. However, the funds required to complete pending works have not yet been released. The Garuda Varadhi elevated corridor, completed with Rs 658 crore, was funded by TTD.

The previous government allegedly inflated project estimates and misallocated funds, violating TSCCL regulations and GoI guidelines. As a result, the TDP government has halted several works for review. They remain unfinished due to non-payment to contractors.

A senior TSCCL official said, “The government has not yet decided when the funds will be released. Our Commissioner and MD of TSCCL have informed the government about the stage-wise progress of the projects.”