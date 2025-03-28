‘No Bag Day’ on Saturdays for students in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Education Department, led by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, has introduced a series of reforms aimed at enhancing learning quality, reducing dropout rates and improving student engagement.
A key initiative among them is the introduction of ‘No Bag Day’ on Saturdays for students in Classes 1 to 10, promoting experiential and skill-based education. Every Saturday, students will participate in interactive activities such as quizzes, vocational training, debates, and sports competitions. The initiative aims to move away from rote learning and emphasise practical education.
“We are committed to transforming government schools into Centres of Excellence. The ‘No Bag Day’ initiative will equip students with essential skills while making learning enjoyable and meaningful,” said Lokesh.The initiative is part of the broader AP Model of Education, which aims to position government-run schools as national benchmarks. Skill-development activities, including club events, spoken English programmes, spelling competitions, vocational education, and fine arts, will be integrated into the curriculum. Special educators and career counsellors will conduct mental health awareness programmes and inclusive education activities to support holistic development.
A brief assessment will be conducted each ‘No Bag Day’ to reinforce learning. Club activities will follow a structured schedule to prepare students for state and national-level competitions. Value-based education sessions inspired by government advisor Chaganti Koteswara Rao will instill moral and ethical values. Mock parliamentary sessions will introduce students to governance, debate, and decision-making, while entrepreneurial activities will foster innovation and leadership.
The education reforms extend beyond ‘No Bag Day.’ The State government has approved the recruitment of 16,437 teachers through a Mega District Selection Committee (DSC), with hiring expected to be completed before the start of the new academic year. Dokkaseethamma Mid-Day Meal scheme has also been extended to 475 government junior colleges, benefiting about 2 lakh Intermediate students. Additionally, a star rating system for academics and infrastructure will be implemented based on parental feedback to drive improvements in schools.
Upon assuming office, the TDP-led NDA government inherited an education system burdened by political interference, teacher mismanagement, and high dropout rates. According to the Annual Status of Education Report (Rural) 2024, Andhra Pradesh’s school enrolment rate fell from 70.8% in 2022 to 61.8% in 2024, placing over seven million students at risk.
A survey of dropout data maintained by the previous YSRCP government revealed that out of 5,94,863 recorded dropouts, 4,85,662 students had left the education system entirely. Financial difficulties forced 1,75,254 students to quit school, while 82,103 children were affected by parental migration. Another 44,818 students discontinued their studies due to school relocations and inadequate transportation.
The top brass of the Education Department says these reforms aim to revitalise the sector, ensuring students receive quality education and skill development opportunities. Lokesh’s vision for an inclusive, engaging, and skill-driven education system signals a transformative shift for students in the State.