TDP wins Ramakuppam MPP post amid tension

CHITTOOR: The TDP secured a significant victory in the Ramakuppam MPP election in Chittoor district on Thursday, marking a notable win in the stronghold of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam constituency. Despite the YSRCP winning three of the four MPP posts in the erstwhile district, TDP successfully claimed the Ramakuppam post.

Tension erupted between the two parties over the Ramakuppam MPP election. Acting on instructions from the YSRCP high command, all eight party MPTCs were moved to the residence of Chittoor ZP Chairman Srinivasulu in V Kota, near Kuppam, the night before the election. On learning this, TDP leaders reached V Kota early on election day and alerted the police, alleging that the YSRCP MPTCs were being detained to prevent them from voting. Responding to the complaint, Kuppam DSP and CI assured the YSRCP MPTCs of an escort to Ramakuppam.

However, the YSRCP MPTC convoy faced protests and delays from TDP supporters while en route. As a result, the YSRCP MPTCs arrived late at the MPDO office in Ramakuppam. Election officer and Kuppam RDO Srinivasulu proceeded with the election at 1 pm, ultimately declaring TDP’s Sulochana, representing Unciganipalli, as the unanimously elected MPP. Venkatarama Goud, the MPTC from Vijalapuram, was also elected Vice MPP unanimously.

Of the total 15 MPTCs, seven TDP members participated in the election, while eight YSRCP MPTCs were absent.

Following the election, YSRCP leaders, including Chittoor ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu and former DCCB Chairperson Reddemma, staged a protest, blaming the police for failing to ensure their members’ timely arrival.

Meanwhile, in Tirupati Rural mandal, YSRCP secured the MPP seat with Peruru MPTC Mulam Chandra Mohan Reddy (Mulam Babu) elected unanimously.

In other elections, YSRCP candidates Prathap Reddy and Madhavi were elected as MPPs in Tavanampalli of Puthalapattu and Sodum of Punganur constituencies, respectively. Consequently, YSRCP claimed three MPP seats — Tirupati Rural, Tavanampalli, and Sodum — while TDP secured the Ramakuppam seat.

For the Vice MPP elections, TDP and YSRCP won one seat each. Additionally, YSRCP’s Naseema was unanimously elected as an ex-officio member in Penumuru mandal.