TDP organisational reforms should start from me: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has come up with a major organisational reform to strengthen the party. As per the reform, TDP leaders continuing in the same organisational post for three consecutive terms should either go to the next level or take a break.“The reform should start right from myself as I have been continuing as the TDP national general secretary for the fourth term,” he said.

Addressing the TDP rank and file at the party headquarters on the occasion of the 43rd Formation Day, Lokesh made it clear that he will fight for the cause of cadre both within the party and outside as his sole aim is to get proper identity for those who work hard for the party. “I wish that the village-level leader should rise to the State-level,” he said.

“Fresh blood should be injected to make the TDP survive for another 40 years, for which the cooperation of all leaders is needed,” he observed.

Mentioning that the ‘Red Book’ is doing rounds everywhere, he said some erred people are suffering heart attack, and some others are falling in bathrooms thinking about it, and the consequences in store for them.

Describing the yellow flag as an emotion for the TDP rank and file, Lokesh said the party witnessed several victories and crises during its journey of over four decades.

“The exact time NT Rama Rao formed the TDP 43 years ago is so great, and the foundation is so strong that within nine months of the formation of the party, it came to power in the State to make New Delhi rulers to be aware of the real strength of a Telugu man,” Lokesh remarked.

It is TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu who promoted Telugus globally, the HRD Minister added.