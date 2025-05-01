Construction of capital city is nothing but restoration of AP’s pride, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the full strength of the TDP, JSP, and BJP cadres to actively participate in the grand relaunch of Amaravati’s capital development works, to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2.
In a teleconference held on Wednesday with MPs, MLAs, senior party leaders, and booth-level workers, Naidu described the occasion as a ‘historic moment’ in Andhra Pradesh’s development journey. “This is not just about Amaravati, it is about restoring pride, growth, and governance to our State,” he said.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 49,040 crore in Amaravati and an additional Rs 57,962 crore for national-level works linked to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Indian Railways, Naidu announced.
Attributing the NDA’s 93% success rate in the elections to the public’s faith in its promises, Naidu said the government, despite financial constraints, has delivered on welfare and development initiatives over the last 10 months. He also reaffirmed that the Polavaram project will be completed by 2027 and highlighted major investments, including TCS in Visakhapatnam and Rs 5,000 crore by LG at Sri City.
The Chief Minister said AP is now attracting record-high investments and has launched the Swarnandhra Vision 2047, aimed at decentralised, inclusive development. He refuted allegations of land being undervalued in Visakhapatnam, terming them part of a false narrative propagated by the previous YSRCP government. “They looted the State through wine, mine, sand, and land,” he remarked.
Naidu emphasised the significance of the farmers’ land pooling for Amaravati, calling it a world record in public-private cooperation. “The previous YSRCP regime’s three-capital proposal was a betrayal,” he said. “Our struggle and the people’s resilience have ensured Amaravati’s revival. It will be built with the pride and ambition of the people, like Hyderabad, Chennai or Bengaluru.”
He reiterated Amaravati’s model as a self-sustained capital, assuring that all core infrastructure will be in place within three years.
The Chief Minister also announced two flagship welfare schemes set to launch next month -- ‘Annadata Sukhibhava,’ the financial aid to farmers and ‘Talliki Vandanam,’ Rs 15,000 annual support to mothers of school-going children.
Naidu stressed that party activists were the “backbone of governance” and promised due recognition through nominated posts. He urged leaders not to act against grassroots sentiments and called for a united NDA front across all platforms.
On the recent Simhachalam temple tragedy where seven devotees died in a wall collapse, Naidu expressed deep sorrow. He said he refrained from visiting the site to avoid inconveniencing pilgrims, trusting local leaders to oversee relief efforts. “I have been monitoring the situation since morning,” he said, adding that Ministers have visited victims’ families and assured government support.
Finally, he called for a grand Mahanadu convention in Kadapa, stating, “The NDA must win every future election to secure the State’s destiny.”