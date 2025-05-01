Construction of capital city is nothing but restoration of AP’s pride, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the full strength of the TDP, JSP, and BJP cadres to actively participate in the grand relaunch of Amaravati’s capital development works, to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2.

In a teleconference held on Wednesday with MPs, MLAs, senior party leaders, and booth-level workers, Naidu described the occasion as a ‘historic moment’ in Andhra Pradesh’s development journey. “This is not just about Amaravati, it is about restoring pride, growth, and governance to our State,” he said.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 49,040 crore in Amaravati and an additional Rs 57,962 crore for national-level works linked to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Indian Railways, Naidu announced.

Attributing the NDA’s 93% success rate in the elections to the public’s faith in its promises, Naidu said the government, despite financial constraints, has delivered on welfare and development initiatives over the last 10 months. He also reaffirmed that the Polavaram project will be completed by 2027 and highlighted major investments, including TCS in Visakhapatnam and Rs 5,000 crore by LG at Sri City.

The Chief Minister said AP is now attracting record-high investments and has launched the Swarnandhra Vision 2047, aimed at decentralised, inclusive development. He refuted allegations of land being undervalued in Visakhapatnam, terming them part of a false narrative propagated by the previous YSRCP government. “They looted the State through wine, mine, sand, and land,” he remarked.