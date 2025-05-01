Three UNICEF initiatives to empower youth launched in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) launched three flagship initiatives, Youth for Social Impact (YFSI), YouthHub, and Passport to Earning (P2E), under a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in the presence of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

The initiatives aim to equip young people across the State with the skills, tools, and platforms necessary to thrive in an evolving economy. These programmes align with the CM’s ‘One Entrepreneur, One Family’ and the broader Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision.

Under Youth for Social Impact (YFSI), over 2 lakh students from polytechnic, degree, and engineering colleges will be upskilled in entrepreneurship and problem-solving through UNICEF’s UPSHIFT framework. The programme targets the creation of a generation of job creators rather than job seekers. YouthHub, a digital-first, multilingual platform integrated with the State’s Naipunyam portal, will connect marginalised youth to job opportunities, skill development, and volunteering programmes, ensuring digital inclusion at scale.

The Passport to Earning (P2E) initiative offers free access to digital and professional training for youth aged 15-29, equipping them with globally competitive skills to excel in the future workforce.

Principal Secretary Kona Sasidhar, APSSDC CEO G Ganesh Kumar, and others were present.