Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomes Centre’s decision on caste census

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s decision to conduct a nationwide caste-based census, emphasising Andhra Pradesh’s trailblazing role in this initiative.

In a post on X, Jagan noted that AP had taken the lead by passing a resolution for a caste census in November 2021, and conducted the country’s first enumeration of Backward Classes in January 2024 through village and ward secretariats. “The caste-based census will pave the way for targeted welfare measures, ensuring economic and social development of backward and marginalised communities. This is a crucial step towards achieving real social justice, and inclusive growth,” he added.

‘Naidu conspiring to seize control of urban bodies’

Jagan accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating a plan to seize control of civic bodies where the TDP lacks majority.

Speaking to YSRCP local body representatives, he alleged that Naidu’s governance is marked by nepotism and coercion. He cited Naidu’s tactics in Kuppam, where the YSRCP won 16 of 25 wards, while the TDP secured only six.

“Now, the TDP has gained control of the municipality through intimidation, setting a precedent for similar action elsewhere,” he alleged.