Tiger sighting at Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve triggers panic

ONGOLE: Villagers in Ardhaveedu mandal of Prakasam district were gripped by fear after tiger pug marks were spotted in cotton fields near Kotturu village on Thursday. The sighting renewed concerns of big cat movement in the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) border areas.

Earlier, shepherds and cattle rearers from Mittameedipalli had also reported sightings of a tiger in their fields. Some RTC bus staff and passengers reportedly saw a tiger crossing the Mittameedipalli road. In the latest incident, Kotturu villagers informed forest officials after discovering fresh pug marks in the fields.

Responding to complaints, forest officials visited the area on Friday and confirmed the tiger’s presence based on the footprints.

Nagulavaram range DRO Prasada Reddy confirmed the sighting and said efforts were underway to prevent man-animal conflict.