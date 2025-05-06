Andhra HRD Minister Lokesh approves ‘Kalalaku Rekkalu’ scheme for girls' education

VIJAYAWADA: Human Resource Development, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday approved the launch of the ‘Kalalaku Rekkalu’ scheme to support girls’ higher education starting this year. He also suggested steps to improve academic outcomes and proposed honouring top performers of Class X as ‘Shining Stars’.

Furthermore, he directed officials to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of the mega District Selection Committee (DSC) examination, scheduled to begin on June 6.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with officials from the School, Intermediate, and Higher Education Departments at his Undavalli residence, the HRD minister emphasised the need for strong technical arrangements, including well-equipped TCS iON centres and functioning DSC call centres.

Lokesh clarified that TET qualifications would remain valid for DSC eligibility. Candidates can upload certificates online, with physical submission required only during verification. Lokesh directed officials to ensure a seamless process and responsive support systems.