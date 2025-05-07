CM Chandrababu Naidu revives supply of baby kits scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government on Tuesday decided to restart supplying baby kits to newborns from its own budget.

It may be recalled that the popular scheme was discontinued during the previous YSRCP government. The Baby Kits Scheme, which was implemented during 204-19, was made viable with funds under the National Health Mission (NHM). However, it was later discontinued as its implementation was found non-feasible under the PH-ABHIM, PM Matritva Vandana Yojana, and 15th Finance Commission guidelines. Therefore, the health ministry proposed to meet the expenditure with funds from the State Budget to revive the scheme. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has given his assent to the latest proposal.

Each baby kit, consisting of 11 items meant for protecting the health of the newborn, costs Rs 1,410. These items include a baby bed with mosquito net, waterproof cot sheet, dress, washable nappies, towel, powder, shampoo, oil, soap with box and a rattle toy.

While presenting the proposal to the Chief Minister for the scheme’s revival, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has emphasised the need for financially supporting the scheme from the State Budget, given the significance of the initiative.

As per the information available, about half of the baby deliveries are done in government hospitals.