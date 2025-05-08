I salute army for avenging Pahalgam attack: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the Indian Armed Forces for their precision air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 innocent lives.

In a post on X, Naidu said, “With pride, I salute the brave warriors of the Indian Armed Forces for swiftly avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. With their unmatched bravery and precision, they have again demonstrated that our nation will defend itself with iron will.”

Naidu was among the first political leaders to commend the military’s counter-terrorism operation, named Operation Sindoor. He initially expressed his support with a patriotic “Jai Hind!” on X, followed by a detailed tribute lauding the Armed Forces’ bravery and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolute leadership.

All terrorists should be eliminated: Pawan Kalyan

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also endorsed Operation Sindoor, addressing the media at his Hyderabad residence. He demanded the operation persist until all terrorists are eliminated, targeting Pakistan-based terror camps while sparing civilians.

He condemned the Pahalgam attack for its religious targeting, praised the Indian Army’s air strikes on nine terror bases, and criticised past leniency toward attacks like those at Lumbini Park and Gokul Chat. He credited Operation Sindoor with restoring India’s resolve, urged nationwide unity behind Modi’s anti-terrorism measures, and warned against anti-military social media posts, directing the Andhra Pradesh DGP to take strict action.

HRD Minister Lokesh echoed the sentiment on X, commending Operation Sindoor’s targeted missile strikes and Modi’s leadership in reinforcing India’s stance on national security.

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy supported the air strikes, calling them a necessary, and inevitable step to protect the nation.