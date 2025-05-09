Enforcement Directorate seeks details of liquor case probe from SIT

VIJAYAWADA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details of the alleged liquor scam from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case.

In an email to the Vijayawada Police, the ED requested certified copies of the FIR, bank account details, seized bank accounts, property details, arrest details of accused persons along with remand reports, and copies of charge sheets, if any.

This development follows demands from NDA public representatives for ED intervention in the case.

Meanwhile, the SIT conducted search operations at the residence of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s PA, K Nageswar Reddy, in Veterinary Colony in Vijayawada, as part of the liquor scam probe. It also searched the houses of Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to TNIE, SIT SP Subbarayudu confirmed that the ED had sent an email requesting the case details. Further action would be taken after the SIT chief SV Rajasekhar Babu resumes duty on May 12, having been on leave, he said.