Five children go swimming in a pond in Kadapa district, drown

KADAPA: Five children drown in a local pond at Mallepalle village in Brahmamgarimatham mandal of Kadapa district, on Tuesday afternoon.

The children were Charan (15) and Pardhu (12) from Bodhanam village near Allagadda, Harsha (12) from Uppalapadu village near Jammalamadugu, Dheekshith (6) from Mallepalle village, and Tarun (10) from Nalleru Kotalu village in Kasinayana mandal.

The children had come to Mallepalle to spend their summer holidays with their relatives. On Tuesday afternoon, they went for swimming in the village pond but did not return to home, rising alarm among their families. Villagers rushed to the location upon hearing of the incident. Brahmamgarimatham SI Shivaprasad, along with police personnel Nagesh, Ramana, and Rajesh, reached the scene and launched a search operation in the pond and recovered their bodies.