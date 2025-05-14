Four killed as lorry and truck collide in Palnadu

GUNTUR: A road accident near Sivapuram village in Vinukonda mandal of Palnadu district, killed four people, including two daily-wage female labourers, on Tuesday. Three others were seriously injured in the head-on collision between a Bolero SUV and a lorry on the Guntur-Kurnool National Highway.

According to police, the Bolero, carrying six agricultural labourers and a load of papayas from Yerragondapalem to Ipur, collided with a lorry transporting coconuts from Rajahmundry to Ballari. Preliminary investigations indicate both vehicles were travelling at high speeds when the accident occurred.