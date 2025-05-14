Four killed as lorry and truck collide in Palnadu

GUNTUR: A road accident near Sivapuram village in Vinukonda mandal of Palnadu district, killed four people, including two daily-wage female labourers, on Tuesday. Three others were seriously injured in the head-on collision between a Bolero SUV and a lorry on the Guntur-Kurnool National Highway.
According to police, the Bolero, carrying six agricultural labourers and a load of papayas from Yerragondapalem to Ipur, collided with a lorry transporting coconuts from Rajahmundry to Ballari. Preliminary investigations indicate both vehicles were travelling at high speeds when the accident occurred.
Two female labourers, P Subbamma (30) and J Ankamma (30), both from Gaddamidipalli village in Prakasam district, died on spot. P Ramana Reddy (40), the SUV driver, and J Ramanji (30) succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the government hospital in Vinukonda. The injured—P Sivamma (50), K Nagamani (25), and K Nageswara Rao (21)—are undergoing treatment.
A case has been registered against the lorry driver, M Ashok Kumar and an investigation is underway. IT Minister N Lokesh, district in-charge Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed condolences to the bereaved families. Lokesh directed health officials to provide the best medical assistance to the injured.
Vinukonda MLA and Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu also expressed sorrow. Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged swift government action to assist the families.