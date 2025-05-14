Petro products sale: HC rejects PIL for CBI probe

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) requesting a CBI investigation into the alleged illegal sale of petroleum products, originally intended for Yanam in Puducherry, in AP.

The PIL, filed by A Bhima Naga Ramesh from Rajamahendravaram, was rejected by a bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi.

The court ruled that a CBI probe was not required as the State authorities are actively conducting inspections and taking action against violators. It noted that the Supreme Court has repeatedly clarified that the CBI probe should only be ordered in exceptional cases.

The bench found no compelling reasons to transfer the investigation from the State police to the CBI, as the petitioner failed to substantiate the need for such intervention.

The court further observed that the petroleum companies have been vigilant, conducting inquiries and taking action against the officials involved in irregularities.

Bar Council’s action

The AP Bar Council has taken decisive action against lawyers who enrolled using fake educational certificates, announcing their removal from the rolls. Secretary Padmalatha issued a notification listing individuals to be struck off, following orders from the Bar Council of India, and the State’s enrolment committee.