Vijayawada region emerges top in CBSE exams

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada region, comprising Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has topped the CBSE Class X and Class XII results announced on Tuesday. It recorded the highest pass percentage among all regions for both examinations, reaffirming its academic excellence on the national stage.

Girls continued to outperform boys in overall results. Following Vijayawada, the Trivandrum, Chennai, and Bengaluru regions secured the next top spots in terms of pass percentage. In the Vijayawada region, which covers both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 49,556 boys and 38,360 girls passed the Class 10 exams, totalling 87,916 successful candidates. For Class XII, Vijayawada region saw 10,584 boys and 9,630 girls clear the exams.

In Class X, Vijayawada region achieved a remarkable 99.79% pass rate, with girls outperforming boys. Andhra Pradesh alone registered a pass percentage of 99.73%, with girls securing 99.85% and boys 99.65%. Out of 36,579 students who appeared from the state, 36,482 cleared the exam.

In Class XII, Vijayawada region led the country with a 99.60% pass percentage.