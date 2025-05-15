Accelerate equipment supply to Andhra power projects, CS urges BHEL

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand stressed the need to accelerate equipment supply to ensure the timely commissioning of APGENCO’s critical power projects, urging BHEL to deliver electrical and mechanical equipment for the Polavaram Hydro Electric Project (12x80 MW) and Lower Sileru Additional Units (2x115 MW).

A review meeting, chaired by Vijayanand, was held on Wednesday to assess the progress of equipment supply for these projects. Vijayanand pressed BHEL to prioritise the Polavaram and Lower Sileru projects, noting that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar are closely monitoring their progress.

BHEL agreed to adhering to supply schedules, expediting deliveries, and investigating repeated rotor failures at Dr NTTPS Stage-V (800 MW unit) to ensure reliable power during peak summer. BHEL also agreed to resolve pending issues at SDSTPS, Nelaturu, promptly.

APGENCO officials highlighted the Polavaram Hydro Electric Project’s significance, featuring 12 Kaplan Turbine units (80 MW each), a first in India, capable of handling 335 cumecs of discharge. Upon completion, it will generate 960 MW, producing about 23 million units daily, and yielding an estimated Rs 1,250 crore annually at Rs 5 per unit. The Lower Sileru Project will add two 115 MW units to the existing four.