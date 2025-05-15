Girls outshine boys in POLYCET-2025

VIJAYAWADA: Girls outperformed boys in the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)-2025, with a pass percentage of 96.9% compared to 94.38% for boys. The results, announced by HRD Minister N Lokesh on Wednesday through the social media platform X, revealed an overall pass percentage of 95.36%.

Out of 1,39,840 candidates who appeared for the exam held on April 30, a total of 1,33,358 students cleared the test. Lokesh lauded the candidates and stellar performance of girls, expressing hope to see more women entrepreneurs and technocrats emerging from AP.

ASR district emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 98.66%, reflecting a growing interest in technical education even in remote areas. Meanwhile, SC and ST candidates achieved 100% pass rate, drawing praise from officials for educational empowerment initiatives targeting marginalised communities.

Nineteen students scored a perfect 120 out of 120 in the examination. Top rankers include Baddi Sasi Venkat (East Godavari), Balineni Kalyan Ram (Visakhapatnam), Merla J S N V Chandra Harsha (East Godavari), Boddeti Sreekar (West Godavari), and Velpuri Pravallika (West Godavari). East and West Godavari districts dominated the merit list with the highest number of top scorers. District-wise attendance also showcased strong participation, with Anakapalli (94.05%), Vizag (93.76%), and Kakinada (92.56%) leading the charts. However, Manyam recorded the lowest attendance at 68.99%, followed by Chittoor at 81.66%.

The State Board of Technical Education & Training (SBTET) congratulated all candidates and urged those who did not clear the exam to stay motivated. The POLYCET-2025 results are accessible at polycetap.nic.in and through WhatsApp by sending “Hi” to 9552300009 via the Mana Mitra service.

APRS CAT, APRJC & APRDC CET-2025 results released

The results of APRS CAT, APRJC, and APRDC CET-2025 were released. Out of 73,993 applicants, 62,047 students appeared for the entrance tests held for admissions across AP Residential Institutions.