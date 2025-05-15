SIT grills two key accused, four more likely to get notice in Andhra liquor scam case

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in AP liquor scam case, accused Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) along with their legal counsel on Wednesday.

Their appearance came a day after SIT officials arrested Govindappa Balaji, Director of Bharathi Cements Corporation P, for allegedly laundering bribes through shell companies and benami entities. Last Friday, SIT summoned Dhanunjaya, Krishna, and Balaji for questioning, but they failed to appear.

Balaji was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days until May 20. SIT’s probe revealed that Balaji and another associate close to the former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy family were involved in converting bribe money into legitimate investments through real estate and other sectors. The SIT officials raided five properties linked to Krishna Mohan Reddy’s son Rohith in Hyderabad, seizing crucial documents. Based on these documents, SIT is considering issuing notices to four more individuals involved in money transactions.