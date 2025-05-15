TDP Politburo decides to hold Mahanadu on grand scale

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP Politburo meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, decided to conduct Mahanadu, the annual conclave, for three days in CK Dinne mandal of Kadapa district from May 27.

Nominations will be filed for the TDP national president post on May 27, and the election will be held on May 28. The birth anniversary celebrations of TDP founder NT Rama Rao will be held on May 28. Mahanadu will conclude with a public meeting on May 29.

Along with Mahanadu, the TDP Politburo discussed 12 crucial issues, including the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Efforts are being made to release a calendar for welfare schemes. Plans are afoot to implement one scheme per month.

Disclosing the decisions to mediapersons, TDP senior leader and Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and MLA Kalava Srinivasulu said the Politburo expressed condolences to the bereaved families of party leaders who recently died, including former MLA Palakonda Rayudu, leaders Pothuganti Veeraiah and Veeraiah Chowdary.

The Politburo resolved to appreciate the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in not only formulating Operation Sindoor but also successfully implementing it in dealing firmly with the terrorist attacks, and in giving a fitting reply to the Pakistani army action thus reposing faith in the people of the country. It also praised the armed forces, their heads and those who took part in Operation Sindoor .