Andhra Pradesh government relaxes ban on transfer of employees from May 16 to June 2

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued orders relaxing the ban on transfer of employees from May 16 to June 2, and issued the guidelines pertaining to the transfers and postings.

Employees who have completed a continuous stay of five years at a station as on May 31, 2025, should invariably be transferred. Employees, other than those who completed five years of stay at a station, will also be eligible for transfer on personal request. Employees who will be retiring from service on attaining the age of Superannuation, on or before May 31, 2026, will not normally be transferred except on request or administrative grounds.

Preference will be given to the categories, including visually challenged, employees who have mentally challenged children, and seeking a transfer to a station where relevant medical facilities are available, employees who worked for more than two years in tribal areas, employees with disabilities of 40% or more as certified by a competent authority.

Employees seeking transfer on medical grounds (pertaining to self or spouse or dependent children), on account of chronic diseases such as cancer, open heart operation, neurosurgery, kidney transplantation, etc. to stations where such facilities are available, female employees who are widows appointed on compassionate grounds are eligible. The ban on transfers will come into force with effect from June 3.