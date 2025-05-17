CM Chandrababu Naidu wants International Yoga Day fete to be a record-breaking event

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam should be conducted in a record-breaking manner.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in this year’s celebrations on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister stressed that the event must be historic and unforgettable. Chairing a meeting with the officials at his residence in Undavalli on Friday, Naidu while noting that this year’s theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, and directed them to take every initiative for the grand success of the International Yoga Day.

“This is a prestigious event. The Prime Minister’s presence makes it even more special. It must be conducted spectacularly and mark the beginning of a widespread yoga movement across the state. Every citizen should be made a stakeholder. The programme must reach at least two crore people. The state-wide campaign should be launched under the theme ‘Yogandhra-2025,’” the Chief Minister said.

As a run-up to the event, a ‘Yoga Month’ will be observed from May 21 to June 21. During this period, yoga practice sessions will be conducted across the State. Yoga trainers, associations, and experts should be involved as partners. People should be offered both online and offline training for a month. Those who complete the training should be given certificates of recognition.

Registrations for Yoga Day participation should be facilitated through the village and ward secretariats. Students from schools and colleges should also be actively involved. Officials presented plans for the PM’s programme and crowd arrangements at RK Beach. They informed that yoga participants will be spread from RK Beach to Bheemili.