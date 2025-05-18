Engineering student abducted, assaulted in Andhra's Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Tiruchanur Police have launched an investigation after a group of students allegedly kidnapped, confined, and brutally assaulted a final-year B.Tech student in Tirupati in the early hours of May 15.

Officers registered a case under Crime Number 250/2025, invoking Sections 137(2), 118(1), 115(2), 127(2), and 351(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS.

Police confirmed that an investigation is underway and assured strict action against all those involved in the crime. According to police, the incident took place between 12.30 am and 6.00 am at the two locations namely, the Srinivasa PG Hostel near SVCE College on Karakambadi Road and Room No. 209 of Elite Park Hotel near the Mango Market Yard in Srinivasapuram under Tirupati Rural. The complainant A James (22) a final-year student of Sri Vidya Niketan College and resident of Reddypalem village in Nellore district, allegedly filed a formal complaint at Tiruchanur Police Station on May 16.

He stated that a group of juniors led by accused Yaswanth (A1) forcibly abducted him and his friend Guru Sai Reddy from the hostel. James alleged that accused Kiran (A2), Jagga (A3), Lalith (A4), Sai Gowda (A5), Vamsi (A6), Rupesh (A7), and several unidentified others took them on motorcycles under threat of death.

They reportedly confined the victims in the hotel room and assaulted them using bare hands, legs, a knuckle rod, and a belt. James sustained bleeding injuries above and near his right eye, while Guru Sai Reddy also suffered multiple injuries. The assailants allegedly issued death threats if the victims failed to comply with their demands.

The victims reportedly managed to escape while being taken back to Tirupati from the hotel.

Tiruchanur police are working to confirm the identities of the other accused.