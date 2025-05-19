4 children die of suffocation in locked car in AP, hunt on for owner

VIZIANAGARAM: In a heart-wrenching incident, four children, including three girls, died of asphyxiation after they accidentally got locked in a parked car in Dwarapudi village of Vizianagaram rural mandal, on Sunday.

The children’s family members found them in the car in the evening after searching for over three hours in the village and surrounding areas. They retrieved the children by breaking the car’s windows. However, by then, all four had died due to suffocation. The deceased children were identified as Mangi Uday (8), Burle Charumathi (8), Burle Charishma (6), and Kandi Manaswini (6), all from the same village. Tragically, Charumathi and Charishma were siblings.

According to sources, an unidentified person had parked his car near the Mahila Mandali office in Dwarapudi village two days ago. He apparently forgot to check whether the car was locked. On Sunday, the four children, while playing, entered the car to take shelter from the rain. Unfortunately, the car door locked accidentally. Due to the searing heat and lack of oxygen, the children died of asphyxiation.