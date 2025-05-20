Three killed in bid to avoid dog on NH 44 in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: Three men from Karnataka died after their car overturned while attempting to avoid a dog on NH 44 near Simantalagutta, close to Pododdi village in Pyapili mandal of Nandyal district on Monday. SI Madhu Sudhan of Pyapili police station said the mishap occurred due to over-speeding and rash driving.

The deceased were KB Lokesh (38), KM Naveen (43) and Santhosh (37), all from Kenkere town at Tumkur district in Karnataka. Lokesh, who drove the car, died on the spot along with the other two victims.

Three other passengers — Shivanand, Darshan and Vardheen — sustained minor injuries. Police shifted the injured to the nearby government hospital. According to police, the group of six had travelled to Nandyal to visit Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy at Srisailam and Mahanandeeswara Swamy at Mahanandi.

The accident took place in the early hours of Monday as they were returning home. A dog reportedly darted across the road near Pododdi village, prompting the driver to swerve at high speed. He lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and led to the fatalities.

Revenue Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.