Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan flags influx of Rohingyas into state from West Bengal

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan warned that southern states remain vulnerable to terrorism, citing past attacks in Hyderabad and Coimbatore as stark reminders. Speaking at Gannavaram Airport on Tuesday, he urged the state police to maintain vigilance akin to border security forces to safeguard internal security.

Pawan elaborated on a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP), in which he called for proactive measures following recent joint operations by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police that uncovered traces of terrorist activity. “Particular attention should be paid to monitoring migrants, as this can help prevent potential threats,” he stated, emphasizing the need for continuous surveillance along coastal areas.

He referenced past reports of unidentified individuals arriving by boat in Kakinada, underscoring the importance of tracking the movements and activities of newcomers along the coastline to prevent security lapses.

Pawan Kalyan raised concerns about the influx of Rohingya migrants from West Bengal into Andhra Pradesh, particularly since 2017-18, when many arrived in regions like Kakinada, reportedly for goldsmith work. He noted that these migrants, originally from Myanmar, have been obtaining Aadhaar, voter, and ration cards, enabling them to settle permanently and access opportunities meant for local youth.

“This has led to unemployment issues among our youth, who are being deprived of jobs and business opportunities,” he said, questioning how such documentation is being issued and suggesting systemic lapses. “Apart from being a Deputy Chief Minister, as the president of a responsible political party, I wrote to the police, urging stricter oversight of administrative processes facilitating such settlements and calling for greater awareness to protect local opportunities,” he explained.

Pawan Kalyan also reiterated the need for the state police to remain proactive in maintaining internal security.

He urged authorities to strengthen surveillance, address administrative negligence in issuing documentation to migrants, and ensure that local youth are prioritised for employment opportunities.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the issue of wild elephant attacks in border forest areas, which have damaged crops and claimed lives in districts like Chittoor, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

To mitigate this, he announced that the Andhra Pradesh government has reached an agreement with Karnataka to get six trained Kumki elephants. These elephants, set to arrive on May 21, 2025, will help control rogue elephants and reduce destruction. Pawan Kalyan praised Karnataka’s cooperation and expressed confidence that this initiative would significantly address the wildlife-related challenges faced by farmers and residents.