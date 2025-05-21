Andhra Pradesh HC stays PT warrant against Vamsi in illegal mining case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday stayed the PT warrant against former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi pertaining to an illegal mining case filed by Gannavaram police.

Justice Dr Yi Lakshmana Rao ordered the stay until the final hearing on Vamsi’s anticipatory bail petition on May 22.

The case stems from a complaint by a Krishna district mining official, accusing Vamsi and associates of illegal mining in Bapulapadu and Gannavaram rural mandals, allegedly causing major financial losses. Police registered the case on May 15, prompting Vamsi to seek anticipatory bail.

The former legislator’s counsel, senior advocate S Sriram, argued that a PT warrant would undermine the bail plea and urged the court to grant protective measures, while Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas assured non-enforcement until the court’s ruling.

After hearing both sides, Justice Lakshmana Rao adjourned the case to May 22, extending the stay on the PT warrant.