Don’t overreact on liquor scam: Andhra CM Naidu to Ministers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have directed the State Ministers not to overreact on the developments related to the liquor scam.

According to sources, Naidu is of the opinion that as the investigation agencies from the State as well as from the Centre are probing the case, it will not be appropriate for the ministers to react on the matter.

The Cabinet is learnt to have discussed the developments related to the liquor scam.

Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta informed the progress of investigation into the liquor scam to the Cabinet.

While mentioning that a series of arrests are taking place in connection with the liquor scam, Naidu is said to have asked the Ministers not to overreact on the issue as the law will take its own course.

Similarly, the Chief Minister is said to have expressed displeasure over the postponement of the elections to the Deputy Mayor posts of some corporations, and the elections held to Chairman and Vice-Chairman posts of various municipalities, and directed the Incharge Ministers to take the responsibility to ensure the conduct of the elections as per schedule.