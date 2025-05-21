Embrace yoga as household practice: Andhra Health Minister to people

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has called for every family in the State to embrace yoga, citing its centuries-old benefits as a holistic solution to modern-day stress and health challenges.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ahead of the month-long ‘Yogandhra-2025’ campaign starting Wednesday, the minister highlighted yoga’s global acceptance and its significance in addressing contemporary lifestyle issues.

The ‘Yogandhra-2025’ initiative, which culminates with the International Day of Yoga on June 21, aims to engage approximately 2 crore people across Andhra Pradesh. The main event will take place along the scenic stretch from Ramakrishnapuram (RK) Beach to Bhimunipatnam Beach in Visakhapatnam, expecting over 2.5 lakh participants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who championed the global recognition of International Yoga Day through the United Nations, has agreed to attend as the chief guest, following a proposal by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The countdown to ‘Yogandhra-2025’ begins tomorrow with District Collectors launching awareness drives to educate people about yoga’s benefits and the significance of International Yoga Day.

On the occasion, the health minister emphasised Naidu’s vision to make yoga a household practice, given its proven physical, mental, and spiritual benefits.

Highlighting the pressures of competitive modern life, Satya Kumar Yadav noted that yoga addresses psychological distress, unhealthy habits, and rising disease burdens by fostering mind-body harmony.

He cited scientific evidence supporting yoga’s ability to improve blood circulation, reduce BP, combat obesity, enhance muscle strength, aid digestion, and promote joint health.