Green cover on Tirumala Hills to go up from 68.14% to 80%

TIRUMALA: As per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees has given its nod to increase the green cover in the Tirumala hills from the existing 68.14 percent to 80 percent through the Forest Department.
A decision to this effect was taken in the TTD Board meeting held under the Chairmanship of TTD Trust Board Chairman B R Naidu on Tuesday.
After the government’s approval, it has been decided to release Rs 4 crore to the Government Forest Department in a phased manner, including Rs 1.74 crore for the year 2025-26, Rs 1.13 crore for the year 2026-27, and Rs 1.13 crore for the year 2027-28.
The Board has also approved the recruitment of 597 posts for Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) to bolster healthcare services, announced Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao.
The decision will increase TTD’s annual grant to SVIMS from Rs 60 crore to Rs 131 crore, adding Rs 71 crore to cover the new hires. The positions include 100 faculty posts, 433 nursing staff, 15 paramedical personnel, and 48 administrative roles.
The board also ratified decisions from the recent SVIMS Governing Council meeting, appointing IV Subba Rao to lead an expert committee tasked with drafting a comprehensive development plan for the super-specialty hospital. This includes upgrading single-faculty departments and procuring advanced equipment like PET-CT, MRI, and CSSD systems.
To enhance the security, the Board has decided to procure anti-drone technology to shield the temple from potential attacks.
TTD to introduce Srivari Vaidya Seva, Anna Prasadam at Vontimitta
The Board has also decided to introduce Srivari Vaidya Seva soon on the lines of Srivari Seva voluntary service, inviting experts in the medical field to offer services to the patients.
To address overcrowding and disorganized private shops at Akasaganga and Papavinasanam footpaths, the board resolved to engage a consultancy to enhance the temple environment and preserve its archaeological significance, with the consultancy’s recommendations to be final.
The Board also directed a review of hotels and canteens in Tirumala to set rents and quality standards, inviting reputed hotel managements to participate in tenders.
An official committee will inspect these establishments to finalize allocations.
Furthermore, the board ordered the renaming of two of the 42 guest houses in Tirumala, donated by private entities, due to non-responsive owners.
The board also greenlit technical and financial proposals for a master plan to develop temples in Tiruchanoor, Amaravati, Narayanavanam, Kapilatheertham, Nagalapuram, and Vontimitta. Non-religious staff at TTD will be transferred or offered Voluntary Retirement Schemes (VRS).
Following Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s instructions, Anna Prasadam services will commence at Vontimitta under temporary arrangements.
The Board also allocated Rs 10 crore for the Sridevi and Bhudevi Sameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Anantavaram, Tullur mandal, and directed legal action against the DD Next Level film crew for remixing Govinda Namavali, offending devotees.