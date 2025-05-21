Green cover on Tirumala Hills to go up from 68.14% to 80%

TIRUMALA: As per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees has given its nod to increase the green cover in the Tirumala hills from the existing 68.14 percent to 80 percent through the Forest Department.

A decision to this effect was taken in the TTD Board meeting held under the Chairmanship of TTD Trust Board Chairman B R Naidu on Tuesday.

After the government’s approval, it has been decided to release Rs 4 crore to the Government Forest Department in a phased manner, including Rs 1.74 crore for the year 2025-26, Rs 1.13 crore for the year 2026-27, and Rs 1.13 crore for the year 2027-28.

The Board has also approved the recruitment of 597 posts for Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) to bolster healthcare services, announced Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao.

The decision will increase TTD’s annual grant to SVIMS from Rs 60 crore to Rs 131 crore, adding Rs 71 crore to cover the new hires. The positions include 100 faculty posts, 433 nursing staff, 15 paramedical personnel, and 48 administrative roles.

The board also ratified decisions from the recent SVIMS Governing Council meeting, appointing IV Subba Rao to lead an expert committee tasked with drafting a comprehensive development plan for the super-specialty hospital. This includes upgrading single-faculty departments and procuring advanced equipment like PET-CT, MRI, and CSSD systems.

To enhance the security, the Board has decided to procure anti-drone technology to shield the temple from potential attacks.