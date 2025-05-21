Officials pay homage to Andhra Kesari in Ongole

ONGOLE: The 68th death anniversary of legendary freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Andhra State, ‘Andhra Kesari’ Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, was observed across Prakasam district on Tuesday.

Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, SN Padu MLA BN Vijaya Kumar, OMC Mayor G Sujatha, Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, and Prakasam Pantulu’s great-grandson Tanguturi Santhosh Kumar paid floral tributes to the statue of Andhra Kesari at the Collectorate.

“We should take the life of Prakasam Pantulu as a moral lesson. He is a role model for the younger generation, symbolising self-respect, courage, and commitment to public service,” said the Collector.

Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, in a press release, called it a matter of pride that such a towering leader was born in Prakasam district. “In just 13 months as Chief Minister, he launched 14 major irrigation projects, demonstrating his vision and administrative strength,” the minister said.

As a token of respect, the Collector and MLAs felicitated Tanguturi Santhosh Kumar.

Separately, District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar and several officers paid their respects at the District Police Office. They remembered Prakasam Pantulu’s immense contributions to the freedom movement and State development.