Palnadu Police hold anti-sabotage checks at major temples

GUNTUR: Palnadu police carried out extensive anti-sabotage inspections at prominent temples under directives from District Superintendent of Police Kanchi Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday.

The inspections began on Monday morning at major temples in Narasaraopet and Gurazala Sub-Divisions. Bomb detection and dog squads, and local police jointly examined temple premises, reviewing security arrangements and identifying vulnerabilities.

The drive aimed to enhance public safety, prevent crime, and strengthen law and order. Police verified CCTV functioning and issued safety recommendations to temple managements.

SP Srinivasa Rao warned of strict action against those disrupting public peace and urged the public to report any suspicious persons, vehicles, or objects near temples. Informants’ identities will be kept confidential.

Special attention was given to people staying overnight in temple premises, with instructions to take precautions and report suspicious behaviour.

“The safety of devotees is our responsibility, and all necessary measures are being taken to identify and eliminate potential risks,” the SP said.