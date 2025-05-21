Prakasam cops crack two jewellery theft cases

ONGOLE: Prakasam police successfully solved two recent jewellery theft cases in Markapur and Kondapi, recovering gold and silver worth over Rs 25 lakh. Prakasam SP AR Damodar appreciated the efforts of the teams involved.

In the first case, Majjari Bala Venkataiah of Bonthapally village lost a bag containing gold jewellery while travelling to a wedding in Markapur on May 18. CCTV footage from Cumbham bus stand helped police identify the suspect, Dudekula Hussain Bee (49) of Markapur. She was taken into custody, and 127 grams of stolen gold worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered.

In the second case, G Kumari from East Gangavaram was boarding a bus at Kondapi on May 12 when her handbag containing valuables was stolen.

Acting swiftly on her complaint, Kondapi Circle-Inspector Soma Sekhar and SI Prem Kumar, with help from CCTV footage, identified and arrested Ch Anjali of Epurupalem village. Gold and silver ornaments and a passport worth around Rs 15 lakh were recovered.

SP Damodar commended the officers, including Markapur CI P Subba Rao and DSPs U Nagaraju and G Kumari, for their prompt action and use of surveillance technology in cracking the cases swiftly.