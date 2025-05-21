Verdict on custody petition of Siraj Ur Rehaman likely today

VIZIANAGARAM: The Additional Judicial First-Class Magistrate (AJFCM) Court on Tuesday reserved orders on a custody petition filed by the Vizianagaram two-town police seeking 10-day custody of Siraj Ur Rehaman, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, and various sections of the BNS.

The court is expected to announce its decision on Wednesday. The petition aims to gather further information on his alleged plan to trigger terror using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Siraj was arrested on May 16 at his residence in Vizianagaram for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks using explosives procured online.

Police seized 250 grams of aluminium powder, 500 grams each of potassium nitrate and sulphur, a Lenovo tablet, a weighing scale, PVC gum, a hacksaw blade, HDP pipes, and other items. He has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody and sent to Visakhapatnam Central Prison.

Speaking to TNIE, in-charge Superintendent of Police (SP) SV Madhava Reddy said, “Siraj Ur Rehaman was radicalised by social media during his coaching in Hyderabad. He returned home, procured explosive material online, and planned to make IEDs. Based on credible information, we arrested him and later Sameer.”