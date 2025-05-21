Vijayawada-Kurnool flight from July 2; service to operate thrice a week

KURNOOL: Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath on Tuesday announced that flight services between Kurnool and Vijayawada will commence on July 2.

The service will operate thrice a week—on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The minister said efforts are underway to make it a daily service, following an assurance from Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

Describing the direct flight between Kurnool and Vijayawada as a major boost to the region, TG Bharath said the service would support industrial development in Orvakal and surrounding areas.

He noted that improved air connectivity would attract investment and enhance access for both business and general travel.

Furthermore, the minister said he had met Union Minister Rammohan Naidu several times after the formation of the NDA government to press for the service. He thanked the Union Minister on behalf of the people of Kurnool district for acting swiftly to fulfil the long-pending demand.

“This flight service will bring Kurnool closer to the State’s capital and open new avenues for economic and social progress,” he asserted.