Minister Lokesh vows to aid families of slain TDP activists

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has asserted that he will take the responsibility of the families of deceased party activists as an elder son.

Lokesh invited the family members of Rompicherla mandal TDP president Venna Balakoti Reddy, who was murdered during the previous YSRCP regime, to his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday, and assured them to extend all necessary support.

Balakoti Reddy from Alavala village was allegedly gunned down by YSRCP ‘goons’, who were backed by the then Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy.

Though Balakoti Reddy complained to police several times months before his murder about the threat to his life from the YSRCP goons, the police ignored his pleas.

Lokesh, who announced to treat party activists as the supremo, stood by the party activists, who suffered immense ordeal during the ‘destructive’ regime of the YSRCP.

During his interaction with Balakoti Reddy’s wife Nagendramma and sons of his brother, Narasimha Reddy and Ramakrishna Reddy, Lokesh enquired about their family issues, and the causes that led to the murder. He also enquired about the health condition of Nagendramma.

Informing that the accused in the murder case are roaming freely, the Balakoti Reddy family members appealed to Lokesh to punish the accused. They also narrated their poor financial condition, and also mortgaging of their house.

Lokesh said he will be with the family of Balakoti Reddy always. Besides assuring to clear their pending debts, he also said their house will be freed from the mortgage. He also said steps will be taken to punish the accused in the murder case of Balakoti Reddy.