Pawan Kalyan sanctions Rs 15 crore for Ravivalasa development

SRIKAKULAM: Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the portfolios of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, on Thursday sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the development of Ravivalasa village in Tekkali mandal of Srikakulam district.

He interacted with villagers virtually as part of the ‘Mana Ooru–Maata Manthi’ programme, hosted at Bhavani Cinema Theatre in Tekkali.

The funds will be used for 14 CC roads, four drains, improvements at the Yendala Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, a dhobi ghat, bus shelter, school compound wall, desilting of the irrigation tank, and amenities at two burial grounds.

Pawan Kalyan urged natives of Ravivalasa who have settled across India and abroad to contribute to their hometown’s development. He called on villagers to participate actively in local progress by installing soak pits to improve groundwater levels. Emphasising the need for playgrounds in villages, he said such spaces can help reduce children’s dependence on mobile phones.

Agriculture Minister and Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu praised the Chief Minister’s for village development. He noted that Ravivalasa is the first village in Andhra Pradesh to be selected under the ‘Mana Ooru–Maata Mantri’ initiative, which aims to provide 15 to 20 essential facilities in every village.