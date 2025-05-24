Drunk man sexually assaults, murders three-year-old girl in Andhra's Kadapa

KADAPA: In a horrible incident, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a man under the influence of alcohol, drawing widespread outrage and demand for swift justice from villagers of A Kambaladinne in Mylavaram mandal of the district.

According to Talamanchipatnam police, the incident took place during a wedding at a local church. The victim, daughter of Solomon and Rahelamma from Moragudi village in Jammalamadugu mandal, had come with her family to attend the wedding of her cousin.

Around 11.45 am, the girl’s parents noticed that she had gone missing while preparing to dress her for the event.

Witnesses later reported seeing a man-identified as Kandula Rahamtulla alias Kabir from Moragudi village-intoxicated and playing with the child, offering her a banana.

As panic spread among the family members, they began searching and confronted Kabir inside the church. On being questioned, Kabir appeared nervous. Bloodstains were observed on his clothes, raising suspicion.

When villagers attempted to apprehend him, he tried to flee but was caught after a chase. A search of the surrounding area led to a chilling discovery-the girl’s body was found in thorn bushes, bearing signs of brutal violence. According to reports, the accused had forced a banana into the girl’s mouth, bludgeoned her with a stone, and attempted to bury her body in a compost pit.

Outraged villagers demanded the immediate execution of the accused at the scene. Police, led by SI Lakshminarayana, arrived and took the accused into custody. The girl’s body was sent to Jammalamadugu government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

DSP Venkateswarlu deployed additional security at the hospital to prevent any untoward incident.