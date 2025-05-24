Solve FMG’s internship issue: IMA

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Andhra Pradesh has extended support to foreign medical graduates (FMGs) facing uncertainty over internship registration. The IMA-AP has urged the government and the reconstituted Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) to resolve it promptly.

IMA-AP President Dr G Nanda Kishore said, “Global crises like Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war severely disrupted the paths of thousands of medical students. Unfortunately, they are now losing one to two academic years due to internship requirements in the State.”

Echoing the same, General Secretary Dr MSC Bose stated, “While other States have resolved similar issues by following National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, AP has delayed action. Internships are being extended to two or three years, unlike the one-year norm elsewhere.”

Citing the NMC’s letter to the Bihar Medical Council on May 1, the association urged the Health Minister, Principal Secretary (Health), and Director of Medical Education to act swiftly in the interest of students’ academic progression.