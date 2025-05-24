TDP to host historic Mahanadu in Kadapa for first time, expects record turnout from May 27–29

KADAPA: TDP Politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy announced that the party will organise a historic Mahanadu in Kadapa from May 27 to 29, marking the first time event being held in the city in its 43-year history.

Addressing mediapersons at Pabbapuram on Saturday, he said the annual convention would be a ‘Never Before, Never Again’ event, expected to draw 5 to 7 lakh people, including 50,000 from Kadapa city. The final day will feature a massive public meeting, while the first two days will focus on organisational strengthening and discussions on the State’s economic development.

The venue has been strategically chosen to ensure smooth traffic movement, supported by a 35 km ring road, with elaborate arrangements including food, accommodation, and transportation for participants from AP, Telangana, and neighbouring States. The city will be adorned with yellow flags, banners, and cut-outs, celebrating the party’s colours.

Srinivasulu said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh chose Kadapa as the host city to honour the people of Rayalaseema, following the NDA’s huge electoral gains. “We won 45 out of 52 Assembly seats in Rayalaseema and 7 out of 10 in the undivided Kadapa district. This is a show of gratitude to the people who stood with us,” he said. He assured that arrangements would meet high standards and described the Mahanadu as ‘nothing short of spectacular.’