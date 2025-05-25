Andhra CM Naidu's house-warming event in Kuppam today

CHITTOOR: Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, will host a housewarming ceremony for their new residence in Sivapuram of Santhipuram mandal in Kuppam constituency on Sunday, May 25.

The ceremony, set to begin at 10 am, will be attended by party leaders, cadre, and residents of the Kuppam constituency. Invitations have been extended to TDP family members and well-wishers.

Bhuvaneshwari, who is also the chairperson of NTR Trust, arrived in Kuppam on Saturday evening with daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani to oversee the final preparations. She interacted with local party leaders and reviewed the arrangements. The event is expected to draw a large gathering of party supporters and locals. A dinner will be hosted by the Naidu family for guests at the new residence following the ceremony.

Kuppam leaders, including APSRTC Vice Chairman Munirathnam and MLC Srikanth, have been actively involved in the preparations over the past two days. A special catering team has been roped in to manage food arrangements for the occasion. Apart from the Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Karnataka, State Deputy Chief Minister Pawan , nine ministers and the Chief Secretary are expected to attend.