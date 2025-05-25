Dy CM Pawan Kalyan hits out at Tollywood, says he ‘will treat this as return gift’

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has criticised the Tollywood industry over the recent theatre strike threat ahead of his movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s release, describing it as a ‘return gift’ from certain industry individuals.

Pawan Kalyan on Saturday expressed frustration, noting that despite being in office for over a year, Tollywood representatives haven’t met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He also reminded the industry of how the previous regime treated Tollywood and its stars, emphasising a shift in approach under the current NDA government. Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the government will no longer engage in individual discussions, instead opting to interact only with representatives of movie associations.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to developing the Telugu film industry as a whole, rather than catering to individual interests.

As part of the policy push, the Cinematography Department is now assessing the number of multiplexes in the State.

Officials are examining whether lessees are paying accurate taxes, especially in Rayalaseema region, where ticket sales and tax income appear mismatched.