Dy CM Pawan Kalyan hits out at Tollywood, says he ‘will treat this as return gift’

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has criticised the Tollywood industry over the recent theatre strike threat ahead of his movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s release, describing it as a ‘return gift’ from certain industry individuals.
Pawan Kalyan on Saturday expressed frustration, noting that despite being in office for over a year, Tollywood representatives haven’t met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
He also reminded the industry of how the previous regime treated Tollywood and its stars, emphasising a shift in approach under the current NDA government. Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the government will no longer engage in individual discussions, instead opting to interact only with representatives of movie associations.
The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to developing the Telugu film industry as a whole, rather than catering to individual interests.
As part of the policy push, the Cinematography Department is now assessing the number of multiplexes in the State.
Officials are examining whether lessees are paying accurate taxes, especially in Rayalaseema region, where ticket sales and tax income appear mismatched.
We aim to create system where everyone gets benefitted: PK
Pawan Kalyan, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh are set discuss all these issues pertaining to theatres with Home, Commercial Taxes and Revenue Ministers soon.
Plans are also underway to develop the film industry through a special policy focusing on skill development and investment.
Pawan Kalyan aims to cover 24 areas, from film design to marketing, ensuring broader opportunities for youth and existing professionals alike. Seminars and workshops will be conducted statewide to build capacities, and reduce monopoly on production and distribution of films.
The move to grant industry status to filmmaking is part of the State’s broader vision to treat cinema as both art and enterprise. A final draft of the policy will be ready soon. “This is not about individuals. It’s about creating a system that benefits everyone in the industry,” said Pawan Kalyan.
Speak in one voice: Dy CM to tollywood
