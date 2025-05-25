Southwest monsoon likely to hit Andhra Pradesh in two to three days

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that conditions are favourable for the onset of the Southwest monsoon into parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next two to three days. The monsoon has officially set in over Kerala on May 24, which is eight days prior of its onset date of June 1.

This marks the earliest monsoon onset over Kerala since 2009, when it arrived on May 23. The current Northern Limit of the Monsoon (NLM) passes through coordinates, including Karwar, Shimoga, Dharmapuri, Chennai, and extends through eastern and northeastern regions such as Saiha and parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The IMD has noted the presence of southwesterly and southerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over AP and the Union Territory of Yanam. Under these prevailing conditions, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on Sunday.

In addition, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated places across NCAP, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to occur in these regions. These conditions are forecast to persist until May 28. The IMD further noted that from May 20 onwards, isolated heavy rainfall has been recorded in NCAP and Yanam.

Despite the active monsoon conditions, no change in maximum daytime temperatures is expected across AP and Yanam during the next seven days. Also, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to develop over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27, according to the IMD.