VIJAYAWADA: The Southwest Monsoon arrived in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region on Monday, May 26, nine days ahead of its usual June 4 onset, marking the earliest arrival since 2009. This follows last year’s slightly early onset on June 2.

Historical data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) notes the earliest monsoon onset over Kerala on May 17, 1988, with Andhra Pradesh typically seeing monsoon rains 2–3 days later. The 2009 onset occurred on May 23 over Kerala, reaching Andhra Pradesh shortly after.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated the early monsoon as a “positive development” for Andhra Pradesh’s agriculture-dependent economy.

In an ‘X’ post, Naidu shared an image of farmers transplanting rice in a lush, waterlogged field at sunset, emphasising the vital role of rainfall for farmers.

“In an agriculture-based state like ours, abundant rains are essential for our farmers’ prosperity,” he said, expressing hope that the IMD’s forecast of widespread rainfall in the coming days will bring relief to the farming community.

IMD forecasts further monsoon progress

IMD-Amaravati director Stella attributed the early onset to a strengthened cross-equatorial flow, an offshore vortex on the west coast, and a depression in the southwest Arabian Sea moving east toward Goa instead of west toward Oman.

“Warm sea surface temperatures and the absence of cyclones in the Arabian Sea in May also contributed,” she told TNIE.

Andhra Pradesh receives about 70% of its annual rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon (June–September), crucial for the Kharif season. Last year, the state saw 21% excess rainfall, receiving 629.2 mm against a normal 521.6 mm.

The IMD forecasts further monsoon progress over the next three days, covering more of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, the Bay of Bengal, northeastern states, and parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. A low-pressure area may form over the west-central and North Bay of Bengal around May 27, potentially intensifying regional weather patterns.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema through May 29, with gusty winds of 40–60 kmph. On May 30, thunderstorms and winds of 40–50 kmph are likely in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.