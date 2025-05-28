Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal; heavy rain, gusty winds likely across Andhra Pradesh, says IMD

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday reported the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. The system is associated with a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height.

The IMD stated that the system is likely to move slowly northwards and become more marked over the next 48 hours.

The isolated places might experience heavy rainfall in North Coastal Andhra (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected at isolated locations across NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are likely at isolated places over SCAP and Rayalaseema, while wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected in NCAP and Yanam areas. These weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next three days.

The IMD also noted that conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next two to three days. In its district-wise forecast, the IMD has predicted heavy rain at one or two places over Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, Palnadu and Eluru districts of Coastal Andhra and Yanam on Wednesday.