Six-point agenda will guide us for next 45 years: Andhra CM Naidu

KADAPA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, on Day 2 of Mahanadu 2025, described the Stree Shakti resolution for women empowerment as a game changer, promising zero tolerance to smear campaign or indecent remarks against women on social media. “Those who misbehave with girls - that will be your last day,” he warned.

Stree Shakti is one of the six key resolutions unveiled by TDP national general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh aimed at shaping a progressive and inclusive future for Andhra Pradesh.

Announcing a series of welfare measures, Naidu said free RTC bus travel for women will be implemented from August 15. He promised to empower women both politically and economically, stating that one lakh DWCRA women will be transformed into entrepreneurs.

Naidu paid floral tributes to the statue of TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary, calling him “the soul of Telugu self-respect” and “a transformational leader who redefined governance as sacred service.”

He said the six transformative resolutions launched under ‘Naa Telugu Kutumbam’ (My Telugu Family) by Lokesh will rewrite the history and define the future of the Telugu people. “These six resolutions are visionary pillars that will guide us for the next 45 years,” Naidu said, emphasising that these reforms were designed to realign the party’s governance in step with the changing aspirations of the people.