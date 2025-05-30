Andhra HC dismisses contempt petition on slain Maoists’ cremation

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the family members of slain Maoists Nambala Keshava Rao and Sajja Venkata Nageswara Rao seeking action against Chhattisgarh police for contempt of court.

The petitioners argued that despite the court directives to hand over the bodies, Chhattisgarh police cremated the bodies instead of complying with the order.

However, the High Court bench ruled that it lacked jurisdiction in the matter, stating that since both the encounter and cremation occurred in Chhattisgarh, any contempt proceedings should fall under that State’s jurisdiction.

Earlier, the families of the slain Maoists had petitioned the HC, requesting directions to the police to hand over the bodies. During the hearing, Advocate General Prafull Bharat, representing the Chhattisgarh government, assured the court that postmortem procedure would be completed and the bodies of slain Maoists would be handed over to their families. However, the families claimed that the police disregarded these assurances, and conducted the cremation in Chhattisgarh.