Andhra Pradesh HC seeks explanation on MDU system cancellation

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to explain its decision to cancel the Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) system for doorstep ration delivery, following the issuance of Government Order 5 on May 23.

Notices were issued to the Principal Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, the Commissioner, and the Managing Director of the Civil Supplies Corporation, among others, to file a detailed counter. The hearing was adjourned for four weeks.

The petition was filed by Taneti Ramakrishna, Mangalagiri Dhananjaya Kumar, Guttam Raju Suban Singh, and J Trinath from Rajamahendravaram, challenging the abrupt cancellation of MDU system.

Their counsel Regulagadda Venkatesh argued that the system, introduced by the previous government, provided livelihood to many youths who took bank loans to purchase vehicles for ration delivery. Operators earned Rs 21,000 monthly.

The sudden cancellation of the MDU system has left operators jobless, struggling to repay loans, and without alternative livelihood or compensation. The petitioners, who have no political affiliations, urged the court to stay GO 5.