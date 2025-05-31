Evolve SOP for each agency involved in security of Tirumala shrine: DGP

TIRUMALA: A high-level meeting on security audit was held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday. Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and several senior officials attended the meeting.

It focused on enhancing security in Tirumala and its surroundings, considering the increased threat perception.

Tirupati SP and TTD Incharge Chief Vigilance and Security Officer V Harshavardhan Raju made a PowerPoint presentation on the proposed security audit.

The DGP emphasised the need for a robust security framework for Tirumala due to its global prominence. He proposed evolving a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for each agency involved in Tirumala security, including Andhra Pradesh Special Police, District Armed Reserve, Special Protection Force, Home Guards, Civil Police and TTD Security Wing.

Further, the DGP proposed constitution of a Disaster Management Team to handle emergencies, implementing a multi-layered vehicle scanning system at Alipiri, collaborating with defence agencies on a sensory play system, acquiring modern security equipment, and strengthening the TTD cybersecurity system.

The TTD EO highlighted the importance of a formal coordination mechanism for security, and the need to strengthen cybersecurity in Tirumala, expressing satisfaction with the security audit review.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) N Madhusudhan Reddy, Additional DG (Intelligence) Mahesh Chandra Laddha, IG Srikanth, DIG (Anantapur) Shemushi Bajpai, SP (Internal Security Wing) Arif Hafiz, District Forest Officer Vivek, TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, and senior officials from various security agencies attended the meeting.