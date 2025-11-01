Engineer’s family donates organs, giving new life to four patients in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a profound act of generosity, the family of a 46-year-old civil engineer from Gudivada has given new hope to four patients through organ donation following his tragic medical emergency.

Hari Vijay Kumar, son of Pandurangarao, suffered a sudden seizure while on a work-related visit to Mangalagiri. He was initially admitted to a local hospital, where doctors diagnosed a brain haemorrhage.

Despite intensive treatment, his condition deteriorated, prompting his transfer to Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada. After medical evaluations, he was declared brain dead.

With the heartfelt consent of his wife, Yoga Vishnu Priya, and other family members, the decision was made to donate his organs.

The organ retrieval was conducted in accordance with Jeevandhan protocols under the supervision of Dr K Rambabu, Chairman of Jeevandhan, Andhra Pradesh, and Manipal Hospital Director Ramanjaneya Reddy.

The donated liver and one kidney were successfully transplanted into patients at Manipal Hospitals, while the second kidney was sent to Kamineni Hospital, Vijayawada.

His corneas were transferred to L V Prasad Eye Institute, Vijayawada, offering the gift of sight to those in need.

Manipal Hospitals expressed deep gratitude to the donor’s family for their selfless contribution, calling it a noble deed that will continue to inspire others.